In a groundbreaking medical initiative, fifteen Somali children have experienced the sensation of hearing for the first time in their lives, thanks to a specialized surgery conducted in Nairobi, Kenya.

The children were fitted with advanced hearing devices through a humanitarian program supported by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The surgeries, which mark a historic milestone for the children and their families, were made possible through the generous support of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre.

The electronic devices implanted during the procedures are state-of-the-art and designed to restore auditory sensation, offering the children a chance to connect with the world in a profoundly new way.

Speaking at the official ceremony marking the conclusion of the treatment program, the Somali Ambassador to Kenya, H.E. Jabril Ibrahim Abdulle, expressed deep gratitude to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its humanitarian outreach.

“On behalf of the Somali people and government, I extend our heartfelt appreciation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, especially the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, for their instrumental role in giving fifteen Somali children the gift of hearing,” said Ambassador Abdulle.

“This surgery is not merely medical—it transforms lives. These children now have access to a world that was previously closed to them.”

Ambassador Abdulle emphasized the broader impact of the initiative, stating that the devices represent more than just the ability to hear.

“These children are being given opportunities, confidence, and hope. This technology opens doors that were once firmly shut, and ushers in a new era of self-recognition and social inclusion for them.”

The children, who came from Somali families with limited financial means, would not have been able to access this life-altering care without the external support. According to the Somali Embassy in Kenya, the hearing devices are among the most advanced in the world and come at a substantial cost, underscoring the significance of the Saudi contribution.

The Ambassador also singled out key Saudi officials for their roles in facilitating the program, particularly Dr. Aqeel bin Jumaan Al-Ghamdi, Assistant Supervisor General for Planning and Development, and Khalid A. AlSalman, the Saudi Ambassador to Kenya.

“We are truly grateful for the timely and compassionate efforts of these distinguished officials, whose support has brought about this moment of joy and transformation for Somali families,” said Ambassador Abdulle.

The initiative stands as a testament to the power of international cooperation in addressing humanitarian needs and uplifting vulnerable communities. For the fifteen children who now experience the world in full sound, this moment marks not just a medical success, but a new beginning.