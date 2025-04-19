The Somaliland Representative to Kenya, Ambassador Mohamed Ahmed Hurre (Barwaani), has firmly rejected the recent recognition of the SSC-Khaatumo administration by the Federal Government of Somalia, stating that Somaliland will never accept the legitimacy of the group.

In an interview with BBC Somali, Ambassador Barwaani emphasized that Somaliland’s territorial boundaries—established over 140 years ago—are non-negotiable and cannot be altered by external actors or short-term political visits.

“The historical territory of Somaliland cannot be redefined based on a two-day visit,” Barwaani stated, referencing the recent trip by Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre to Las Anod, the administrative seat of SSC-Khaatumo.

“We acknowledge that residents of the SSC regions may have grievances, and the President of Somaliland has already addressed those concerns. They are our brothers and sisters, and we do not wish them harm, but the efforts of the Somaliland government are being deliberately undermined by Prime Minister Hamza and President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.”

Ambassador Barwaani further accused the Federal Government of fueling conflict in the Sool and Sanaag regions, arguing that previous Somali administrations had respected the sensitive status of those territories by avoiding official visits, unlike the current leadership in Mogadishu.

“People may have differences and voice complaints, but that does not mean an individual in office can declare recognition and dismantle borders that have stood for centuries. That is simply unacceptable,” he added.

The Somaliland government has strongly condemned the Federal Government’s recognition of SSC-Khaatumo, describing it as a direct violation of Somaliland’s sovereignty. In response, Hargeisa has announced a complete suspension of dialogue with Mogadishu.

Meanwhile, residents of Las Anod welcomed Prime Minister Barre’s visit and expressed support for the recognition of SSC-Khaatumo.

During his trip, the Prime Minister also laid the foundation for development projects in the region.

Although Somaliland lost military control over Las Anod in early 2023, it continues to claim the town as part of its historic territory, based on the borders of the former British Somaliland.