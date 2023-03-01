KSRelief to provide medical oxygen in Somalia, Sudan

The King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid is to provide medical oxygen for children in Somalia and Sudan, according to deals signed at the third Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum.

The first was agreed with the World Health Organization and aims to reduce the number of deaths caused by pneumonia and other respiratory infections. The oxygen will be produced by solar power generation stations spread across 25 health centers, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Under the terms of the agreement, KSRelief and WHO will also distribute antibiotics and other medicines to chronic disease patients, as well as provide ambulances.

The $2 million agreement will benefit 230,127 people directly, the SPA said.

A second agreement was signed with the Sudanese Ministry of Health to help El Obeid Specialized Pediatric Hospital establish an oxygen station to benefit approximately 25,000 people.

The two agreements are part of Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian projects delivered through KSRelief to meet the basic needs of medical sectors in countries in need.

