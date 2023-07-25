Heavy Casualties Reported After Suicide Bomber Targets Mogadishu’s Jaalle Siyaad Military Academy

Mogadishu, Somalia – At least 20 soldiers were killed and others injured after a suicide bomber targeted military personnel from the 14th October Brigade at Mogadishu’s Jaalle Siyaad Military Academy early on Monday morning. The bomber detonated an explosive vest as the soldiers lined up after breakfast, causing widespread destruction and devastation in the area.

The attack, which was claimed by Al-Shabaab militants via online, was one of the deadliest in Somalia in recent years. The group put the number of dead soldiers at 73, although this figure could not be independently verified.

The Jaalle Siyaad Military Academy is one of the most secure military bases in the capital, and it is not clear how the bomber managed to enter the facility undetected. The attack has raised serious questions about the security measures in place at the base and the ability of Al-Shabaab militants to carry out attacks in the heart of the capital.

The 14th October Brigade was created in commemoration of the victims of the single deadliest terrorist attack in Africa, which took place at Mogadishu’s Zobe junction on October 14, 2017. The attack killed nearly 600 people and injured hundreds more, and it was also claimed by Al-Shabaab militants.

The attack on the military academy comes at a time of heightened tension in Somalia, with Al-Shabaab militants continuing to carry out attacks on military and civilian targets across the country. The group has been fighting to overthrow the Somali government and establish an Islamic state in the country for more than a decade, and it has been responsible for some of the deadliest attacks in Somalia’s recent history.

The Somali government and the international community have been working to counter the threat posed by Al-Shabaab militants, but the group continues to carry out attacks with devastating consequences. The attack on the military academy is a stark reminder of the challenges faced by the Somali government and its international partners in maintaining security and stability in the country.

The Somali President, Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, condemned the attack and expressed his condolences to the families of those killed and injured. He also vowed to continue the fight against Al-Shabaab militants, saying that the attack would only strengthen his government’s resolve to defeat the group.

The attack on the military academy is a tragic reminder of the ongoing threat posed by Al-Shabaab militants in Somalia. The country has suffered for too long from the violence and instability caused by the group, and it is clear that more needs to be done to address the root causes of the conflict and to provide security and stability for the people of Somalia.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

