ATMIS Burundi contingent and Somali security forces enhance joint patrols in Middle Shabelle region

African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) Burundi troops backed by Somali Security Forces (SSF), have intensified joint security patrols in Middle Shabelle region.

The patrols are meant thwart attacks by Al Shabaab and other illegal groups and forestall peace and stability in the area.

ATMIS BNDF Eel Geelow FOB Commander, Maj. Ntakarutimana Thierry, stressed the importance of collaboration between ATMIS, SSF and local communities in safeguarding villages and main supply routes.

SNA’s Capt. Hassan Fiddow, reaffirmed SSF’s dedication to collaborate with ATMIS to combat insecurity in Eel Geelow and its environs.

The African Union Peace Mission troops and Somali security forces have been conducting in joint operations and patrols aimed at eradicating Al-Shabab from various areas across the country.

