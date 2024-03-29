Minister of Defence and Chinese Ambassador to Somalia discuss bolstering cooperation in defence and counter-terrorism

Somali Defence Minister Abdulqadir Mohamed Nur met with Chinese Ambassador to Somalia Fei Shengchao in the capital Mogadishu on Thursday.

The two sides engaged discussions on ways of bolstering and enhancing defence cooperation between Somalia and China.

Discussions also focusing on security and heightening the ongoing war against Al-Shabaab which has gained momentum across the country.

According to a statement from the Somali Ministry of Defence, the discussions between both sides centred on fostering the defence ties and collaborative efforts in combating terrorism.

During the meeting, Minister Nur expressed gratitude towards China for its ongoing support and underscored the significance of closer cooperation to combat with extremism and rebuild the Somali National Army.

On his Part, Ambassador Shengchao thanked the Minister for the cordial reception and reiterated the Chinese government unwavering commitment to continue supporting Somalia in different areas mutually beneficial to both sides including strengthening the war against counterterrorism and nation building.

China and Somalia maintain good diplomatic relations spanning for over decades.

China supports Somalia in various sectors including defence, security, humanitarian assistance and institutional reforms and economic development.

