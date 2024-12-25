The “Vision 2060” conference, organized by the National Economic Council, has just opened in Mogadishu. The event is attended by ministers from the Somali government, the President’s economic advisor, regional state leaders, representatives from the country’s universities, civil society organizations, businesspeople, and the Somali Chamber of Commerce.

The conference was opened by the Minister of Livestock, Forestry, and Rangelands of the Federal Government, and is being attended by all ministries involved in economic development at both the federal and regional levels, as well as civil society, academia, and all sectors of society.

The focus of the conference is to align the country’s production strategy with the national Vision 2060 plan, aiming for a more developed Somalia, particularly in terms of infrastructure.