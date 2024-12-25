The Commissioner of the National Refugee and Displacement Agency (NCRI), Mrs. Safiya Hassan Mohamed, welcomed 109 Somali citizens at the Mogadishu Airport who were returned to their homeland today after spending a long time as refugees in Yemen.

The group, which included children, women, the elderly, and youth, was repatriated through the joint efforts of the National Refugee and Displacement Agency, UNHCR, and IOM offices in Somalia.

The citizens returning to their country shared that they had faced very difficult conditions while staying in the refugee camps in Yemen. They expressed their gratitude to the Somali government for its efforts to facilitate the return of Somali refugees to their homeland.

The Chairperson of the National Refugee and Displacement Agency stated that they are making significant efforts to assist Somalis who wish to return to the country. Mrs. Safiya emphasized that NCRI will closely monitor the well-being of the people who have been returned to the country.