The Independent National Election Commission and Boundaries held a consultative meeting with Somali women, focusing on how women can play a significant role in raising awareness about the upcoming direct one-person, one-vote elections in the country.

The members of the commission listened to the suggestions presented by the women, promising that they would always seek the advice of Somali women in their work.

The Independent National Election Commission and Boundaries also pledged to continue holding such meetings and consulting with Somali women regularly to ensure that the country successfully conducts a universal suffrage election.