The Deputy Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Mr. Salah Ahmed Jama, carried out a working visit to the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Energy and Water, and the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) on Saturday.

The purpose of the inspection was to assess the key work these agencies are doing for the Somali people and to ensure their plans align with the National Transformation Plan (NTP).

Deputy Prime Minister Mr. Salah Ahmed Jama praised all the agencies he visited for their important work for the Somali people.

He emphasized the importance of aligning their plans with the National Transformation Plan (NTP) to achieve the national aspirations based on sustainable development.