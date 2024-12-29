The Ambassador of Somalia to Turkey, Ambassador Fatxudiin Ali Mohamed, visited the city of Mersin in Turkey, where he met with Somali students studying in the city, the leadership of Mersin University, and businesspeople.

The Ambassador urged the students to pursue their educational goals and informed them about the current situation in the country and the progress made by the Somali government.

Finally, the Ambassador held a meeting with the businesspeople of Mersin, where the focus was on strengthening the long-standing trade relations and jointly benefiting from the business opportunities between the two countries.

He stated that the embassy would work on facilitating business connections between Somalia and Turkey.