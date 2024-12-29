The Banadir Regional Administration has today launched a training program for traditional elders, youth, women, and religious leaders in the districts of Banadir.

The training focused on the role of the civilian community in conflict resolution and peace building.

The Banadir Regional Administration said it is working to accelerate efforts to strengthen security, restore the beauty of the capital, and ensure that direct one-person-one-vote elections can be held in the city, allowing the people of Banadir to elect the person they trust with their future.

Somalia has a strong tradition of informal, clan-based conflict resolution methods, often facilitated by elders and community leaders.