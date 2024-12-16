The Chief of Staff of Tanzanian’s People’s Defence Forces, Lieutenant General Salim Hajji Othman, has on Monday arrived in Mogadishu.

The purpose of the visit by the Commander is to explore ways to bolster relations between Somalia and Tanzania in the defense sector.

During his visit, the Chief of Staff is expected to engage talks with high ranking government and military officials including meeting with the commanders of the Somali National Army to discuss enhancing the war against extremism and army cooperation.

Lieutenant Othman was warmly received and welcomed by senior Somali government officials, including Somalia’s Ambassador to Tanzania, Ilyas Ali Hassan.

The Deputy Commander of the Somali National Army (SNA), General Madey Nurey Sheikh Uforow was at Aden Adde International Airport in Mogadishu too to receive the Tanzanian Army commander.

Somalia and Tanzania have a strong long standing relations in various areas, including military and security cooperation.

Tanzania is among East African countries that have provided training and military support to Somalia in various forms primarily in peacekeeping efforts and offering expertise in military and security force training to help the Horn of African Nation exterminate Al-Shabaab militant group that has been waging war in the country for decades now.