The Speaker of the House of the People of the Federal Parliament of Somalia, Sheikh Aden Mohamed Nur (Madoobe), held a meeting on Monday event with the National Independent Electoral and Boundary Commission at his office in the capital Mogadishu.

During the meeting, the Chairman of the Commission, Mr. Abdikarim Ahmed Hassan, briefed the Speaker on the commission’s activities, including the work accomplished since its establishment and the plans ahead.

The Speaker of the House commended the hard work the commission is doing for the country and urged them to redouble their efforts in a bid for to successfully implement in the much anticipated one- person – vote universal suffrage elections.

Speaker Madobe informed the commissioners the expectations of the Somali people in the implementation of direct elections.

He emphasized the importance of convening direct polls to ensure citizens get the chance to vote for their leaders so as to foster accountability and performance.

Eventually , Speaker Sheikh Aden Madoobe urged the members of the National Independent Electoral Commission and Boundary Commission to accelerate their national duties and expedite the registration of citizens across the country in readiness for the upcoming direct democratic elections in 2026.