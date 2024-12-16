On Sunday, The President of Hirshabelle State, Ali Guudlaawe Hussein returned to the Jowhar, the capital city of the regional State.

Guudlaawe has been away from the regional State for a series of official trips both within the country and abroad according to the State’s Presidential Press.

President Guudlaawe and his delegation were warmly received and welcomed at the airport by the Speaker of the regional Parliament airport Mohamed Dheere, Ministers, Members of Parliament, officials from the administration of the Middle Shabelle region and the administration of Jowhar town.

Senior security officials, and various community and the public representatives were also present at the airport to welcome the regional leader.