Somalia’s South West State, Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen, has on Sunday inaugurated the Ministry of Fisheries headquarters built in Baidoa, the capital of the Bay region.

This newly constructed facility is expected to significantly boost local governance and bolster sustainable fishing practices in the regional State.

The regional leader was accompanied by the Minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources, Abdifatah Mohamed Ali,

Ministers, Members of Parliament, Advisors, the Baydhabo District Administration, the Director of the Presidency, Security Agency Officials, and other distinguished guests were also present at the inauguration ceremony.

.