On Saturday, Puntland State Vice President Ilyaas Osman Lugatoor chaired a meeting in Garowe town to discuss higher education in Puntland.

The meeting gathered senior government officials from the regional State and Ministry of higher education

The meeting after conclusively brainstorming key issues and agendas came up with the following resolution:

1. The government should accelerate its efforts to improve higher education development.

2. The government should support higher education through financial allocations and technical assistance.

3. Efforts should be made to strengthen cooperation among higher education stakeholders and unify their collaboration.

4. The Ministry of Education should implement the Higher Education Management Information System (HEMIS), and the Ministry will be responsible for managing data from Puntland universities.

5. The review and revision of policies and laws related to higher education should be expedited to establish the Higher Education Commission.

Lagutoor pledged the commitment by the Puntland government to implementing policies that are going to reform the education sector in the regional State.