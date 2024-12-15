Unknown assailants on Saturday night killed a young man in the Miriqmiriq neighborhood of the Dayniile district in the Banaadir region, Mogadishu.

The armed robbers were attempting to rob a mobile phone from the victim at the time of the incident.

The young man, identified as Abdi Daahir Abdulle (Falfaliirshe), was an employee for local vehicles transporting construction materials.

According to sources close to escapade, the middle aged was at the time of his death returning home after a day long hustle before he met his unfortunate sudden death.

Meanwhile, security forces in Dayniile district arrived at the scene and conducted an investigation in a bid to arrest the assailants.

However, the gunmen escaped from the scene of crime immediately after committing the killing.

This comes barely two nights after a young man, a motorcycle taxi driver, was also killed in the Iga Dabagey neighborhood of the Dayniile district under unclear circumstances.

The assailants who were armed with machetes were however later apprehended by the security forces in the area after a major police swoop.

There has been noticeable scourge of criminal activities in Daynille district in the recent weeks.

Armed robbers taking advantage of the night shade have been posing danger to the local unsuspecting residents who are now living in fear.