Hargeisa – Dalsan Media: Voters in Somaliland have flocked to polling stations to elect their president, with the much-anticipated presidential election finally underway after significant delays that have ramped up political tensions in the Horn of Africa.

Dalsan Media reporters who are in the region have told that voters have turned out in large numbers, voicing hopes for economic revival and better job opportunities. More than one million registered voters are expected to turn up at over 2,000 polling stations, with 28 international observers on hand to oversee proceedings.

President Muse Bihi Abdi of the Kulmiye Party, the incumbent, is striving to clinch a second term as he continues to push forward with Somaliland’s bid for international recognition. His main rivals are Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi of the Waddani Party, who has set out to carry through democratic reforms, and Faisal Ali Warabe of the UCID Party, who champions a unity government to bring together different political factions.

Since breaking away from Somalia in 1991, Somaliland has established its own government, currency, and security infrastructure, although it still falls short of securing formal international recognition. Economic hurdles contributed to putting off the election, which was originally scheduled for 2022.

Although a recent agreement between Somaliland and Ethiopia to gain access to the Indian Ocean has stirred up tensions with Somalia—seen as a threat to its sovereignty and territorial integrity—the Federal Government of Somalia has praised Somaliland’s electoral efforts and called for free and fair elections to be upheld.

“The Ministry urges the Somaliland Electoral Commission to make sure the election process is carried out securely and to live up to the trust placed in them by the public, in line with their sworn duties. The commission should steer clear of corruption or partiality and act as a neutral body for all political parties competing for leadership in Somaliland,” stated the Ministry of Interior, Federal Affairs, and Reconciliation of the Federal Government of Somalia on Tuesday.

This marks Somaliland’s fourth presidential election, although the persistent delays have raised questions about the resilience and transparency of its electoral framework.

Abubakar Mohamed