A World Health Organization (WHO) official has urged the international community to support Somalia in maintaining its health services, safeguarding public health gains, and building a resilient health system capable of facing future challenges.

Hanan Balkhy, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean Region, recently concluded her visit to Somalia, highlighting the need for sustained international commitment to promote the health and well-being of all Somalis. Balkhy stressed that Somalia’s evolving situation requires flexibility from all partners and ongoing global support.

“Many public health risks, such as those related to food, agriculture, water, and sanitation, lie beyond the scope of health governance. Only by addressing these factors together can Somalia create a sustainable health system that meets the needs of its population,” Balkhy said in a statement.

She praised Somali leaders for their dedication to transforming the country and noted that many Somali citizens, born during the civil war, are eager to contribute to national progress.

During her visit to Mogadishu, Balkhy engaged with senior government officials, humanitarian partners, and donors, discussing ways to strengthen coordination and address key health challenges in the country. She emphasized that more than 40 percent of Somalis lack access to basic health services due to the devastation of health infrastructure.

“Somalia has some of the highest rates of preventable deaths among children under five and women giving birth, largely due to limited infrastructure and a shortage of skilled health workers, especially midwives in rural and remote areas,” Balkhy stated.

She highlighted that Somalia is increasingly vulnerable to extreme weather events, including droughts and floods. Although coordinated efforts by WHO and its partners helped avert famine during the 2022-2023 drought, tens of thousands of children died, and millions remain at risk of hunger and disease.

Balkhy also raised concerns over the 1.5 million Somali children who have yet to receive vaccines for diseases like polio, tetanus, diphtheria, and measles. She warned that these children are at risk of contracting deadly diseases and face multiple other health threats due to a lack of essential health services.

Despite the significant challenges, Balkhy reaffirmed WHO’s commitment to supporting Somalia in delivering critical health services. She highlighted WHO’s decentralized operations in Somalia, which provide technical assistance to states, enabling them to expand and deliver health services to larger parts of the population, especially in areas where they are most needed.

During a meeting with Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, Balkhy commended the government’s determination to eliminate the ongoing polio outbreak in central and southern Somalia. She also acknowledged the establishment of the Immunization and Polio Eradication Task Force, led by the Prime Minister, as a significant step in the fight against polio.

“This political will is resonating across the country, with state-level efforts to launch polio campaigns,” she said. “With continued support from WHO teams, partners, and Somalia’s dedicated health workers, I am hopeful that the country will soon put an end to poliovirus transmission, just as it has done with previous outbreaks.”