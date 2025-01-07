The Somaliland House of Representatives has on Tuesday officially approved 29 new officials as part of President Irro’s government.

The newly appointed officials include 9 ministers, 17 deputy ministers, and 3 state ministers.

This significant step in the government’s formation reflects the ongoing efforts to strengthen leadership and governance in Somaliland. The approval of these officials is expected to contribute to the government’s efforts to address various national issues and enhance public service delivery across the region.

The approval follows a detailed review and discussion in the House, and the new appointees are expected to begin their duties shortly.

This development marks a crucial phase in the continued evolution of the Somaliland government.