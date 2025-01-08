The Deputy Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Mr. Salah Ahmed Jama, conducted an official inspection of the Port of Mogadishu today, where he was warmly received by key officials, including the Minister of Ports and Maritime Transport, Mr. Mohamud Aden Geesood, the Deputy Minister of Ports and Maritime Transport, Mr. Mohamed Abdulqadir Dhucle, and the Deputy Manager of the Port of Mogadishu, Dr. Ali Haji Mohamed, who also serves as the Acting General Manager of the Port.

During his visit, the Minister of Ports and Maritime Transport provided a detailed briefing to the Deputy Prime Minister, outlining the extensive and significant work currently being undertaken by the Ministry. The briefing highlighted the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to enhance the capacity and efficiency of Somalia’s maritime infrastructure, stressing their commitment to improving port services and ensuring that Somalia’s ports play a vital role in the nation’s economic growth and development.

The Minister emphasized that these efforts are part of a broader initiative to modernize the sector and provide better services to both local and international trade.

In his remarks, Deputy Prime Minister Mr. Salah Ahmed Jama commended the Ministry for its dedication to the growth of the maritime sector. He praised the large-scale activities taking place at the Port of Mogadishu, recognizing the critical role they play in facilitating trade and driving economic progress in Somalia.

He expressed his support for the ongoing initiatives and reiterated the government’s commitment to further developing the country’s infrastructure, particularly in the maritime and port sectors, which are essential to Somalia’s economic future.

The visit underscored the government’s commitment to fostering the growth of Somalia’s maritime industry, improving port operations, and strengthening the nation’s trade relationships.

The Port of Mogadishu, being one of the busiest and most strategic ports in East Africa, continues to play a key role in Somalia’s trade, and the ongoing developments are expected to bolster its capacity and efficiency.

The Deputy Prime Minister’s inspection is part of a broader initiative by the Federal Government to oversee and support key infrastructural projects aimed at reviving and modernizing the country’s economic framework.

As part of their discussions, the officials also addressed ways to further collaborate and enhance the operational capacity of the port.

Both parties emphasized the importance of continued improvements to the port’s infrastructure, technology, and management systems to ensure it remains a crucial hub for trade and commerce in the region.