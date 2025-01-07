Ilyas Osman Lugatoor, Vice President of Puntland, has on Sunday attended the graduation ceremony for the second cohort of students from the Tolmo Society’s Youth Innovation Hub, which was held at the Puntland Development Research Center (PDRC).

The ceremony marked the successful completion of the program by the graduates, who were trained in leadership and various professional skills, preparing them for impactful roles in society.

The program, sponsored by PDRC and aimed at empowering young people in Puntland, focused on equipping students with leadership abilities and practical skills relevant to the evolving job market. The graduates were trained in a professional environment, with PDRC providing the necessary resources and support for their development.

Vice President Ilyas Osman Lugatoor extended his heartfelt congratulations to the graduates, the Tolmo Society, and PDRC for their dedication to empowering youth. He emphasized that initiatives like these are crucial for the future of Puntland, particularly as they prepare young leaders who will contribute to the region’s social and economic growth.

The event was attended by various members of the Puntland government, PDRC officials, Tolmo Society leaders, as well as distinguished guests, marking a significant moment for Puntland’s efforts to invest in youth development and leadership.

This graduation ceremony exemplifies Puntland’s ongoing commitment to providing quality education and leadership training to its young population, ensuring that they are ready to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.