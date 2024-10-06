The Lower House of Somalia’s Parliament has unanimously approved two critical bills to regulate agricultural chemicals and establish the Somali Agricultural Research and Inspection Services (SARIS). The legislation is poised to address the country’s longstanding challenges in farm management and sustainability.

During the 30th session of the fifth parliamentary term, all 151 members present voted in favour of the bills, marking a rare display of complete unity among lawmakers. Not a single MP abstained or objected, underscoring the broad support for reforming the agricultural sector, which is crucial to Somalia’s economy and food security.

The bills were introduced for a third reading by MP Mukhtar Mohamed Guled, the Chair of the Committee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Livestock, and Marine Resources. Guled has been a key advocate for modernizing the agricultural sector and ensuring that agricultural practices in Somalia meet international standards.

One of the bills seeks to establish a framework for regulating the use of agricultural chemicals, a critical step in protecting both crops and public health. Over the years, the unregulated use of pesticides and fertilizers has led to environmental degradation and risks to human health, making this legislation a much-needed intervention. Once passed by the Upper House, this law will empower authorities to enforce strict guidelines for chemical usage, reducing the risk of contamination and improving the quality of Somali agricultural products.

The second bill focuses on the creation of SARIS, an agency dedicated to conducting agricultural research and overseeing the inspection of agricultural goods. SARIS is expected to play a pivotal role in improving crop yields, fostering innovation, and ensuring that agricultural practices are sustainable and environmentally friendly. It will also work to ensure that agricultural products meet safety and quality standards, facilitating trade both within Somalia and internationally.

The session was chaired by Speaker Sheikh Aadan Mohamed Nur (Sheikh Aadan Madoobe) alongside Second Deputy Speaker Abdullahi Omar Abshirow. After the unanimous vote, Speaker Madoobe officially announced the results and confirmed that the bills would now proceed to the Upper House for further review.

Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation Mohamed Abdi Hayir Maareeye, who has been actively involved in the development of the bills, praised the Lower House for its swift action. He noted that the approval of these bills demonstrates the government’s commitment to advancing Somalia’s agricultural sector and ensuring food security for its population. Minister Maareeye expressed confidence that the Upper House would also support these critical reforms.

Chairman Mukhtar Mohamed Guled echoed similar sentiments, commending MPs for their dedication and recognizing the importance of addressing Somalia’s agricultural challenges. “This legislation is a major stride toward a healthier and more sustainable agricultural sector in Somalia,” Guled said, highlighting the expected positive impact of the bills on both the environment and the economy.

The approved bills will now move to the Upper House of Parliament for consideration, marking the next crucial phase in their legislative journey. If passed by the Upper House, the bills will be signed into law, officially establishing SARIS and laying the groundwork for the regulation of agricultural chemicals.

This legislation is widely regarded as a key component in Somalia’s broader efforts to rebuild and modernize its agricultural sector, which has faced numerous challenges in recent decades due to conflict, climate change, and inadequate regulation.