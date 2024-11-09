Mogadishu, Somalia – Somalia repatriated 24 Somali nationals, including an infant under 11 months old, who had been stranded on the shores of Tunisia.

The group was rescued from the clutches of the notorious Magafa trafficking networks that operate along the Tunisian coast, exploiting vulnerable migrants attempting to cross the Mediterranean to Europe.

According to an official government statement, the individuals were part of a larger group of migrants who had been left stranded and vulnerable after falling into the hands of these criminal gangs. The rescue operation resulted from coordinated efforts between the Somali government, international partners, and local organizations.

Maryan Yasin Yusuf, the president’s envoy responsible for immigration and children’s rights, spoke to the media, stressing the Somali government’s commitment to repatriating citizens who fall prey to migrant traffickers.

“The Federal Government of Somalia will continue to prioritize the safety and protection of its citizens, especially those who have been exploited by criminal groups along migratory routes,” Yusuf said.

The repatriation operation was made possible through the financial support of the European Union (EU), which funded the program aimed at rescuing and repatriating Somali nationals trapped in perilous situations abroad. The Somali government also expressed gratitude to other local and international organizations that played a crucial role in facilitating the return of these citizens.

The Magafa groups operating along the Tunisian coast are part of a larger network of human traffickers that prey on migrants, particularly those attempting to cross from North Africa into Europe. Tunisia has long been a transit point for migrants fleeing poverty, conflict, and instability in sub-Saharan Africa and the Horn of Africa. However, many migrants who reach Tunisia become vulnerable to exploitation by these gangs, who often subject them to violence, forced labor, and extortion.

The Somali government has repeatedly expressed concern over the safety of its citizens traveling along these dangerous routes and has been working closely with international organizations and European countries to address the issue of migrant trafficking.

This repatriation marks another significant effort by the Somali government to safeguard its citizens caught in illegal migration schemes. The government has been vocal about its commitment to ensuring the safety of Somali migrants, many of whom face harsh conditions as they attempt to reach Europe.

The Somali embassy in Tunisia and other diplomatic channels were involved in the repatriation efforts, coordinating with Tunisian authorities and humanitarian groups to ensure the safe return of the migrants.

The returnees, many of whom are young adults, have now been reunited with their families in Somalia. The Somali government has vowed to continue working on improving the safety and welfare of its citizens, both at home and abroad, and to collaborate with international partners in addressing the root causes of illegal migration.

The repatriation of these 24 individuals highlights the ongoing challenges migrants face from Somalia and other countries in the Horn of Africa. Thousands of Somali nationals have attempted to migrate to Europe in recent years, often fleeing insecurity and poverty. However, the journey is fraught with danger, as many fall victim to human traffickers who exploit their desperation.