The Somali government has provided further clarification regarding the repatriation of Somali nationals from Germany, a matter discussed during a meeting between Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Somali Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ali Omar Balcad, explained that the individuals being returned to Somalia had been convicted of serious crimes in Germany, including murder and sexual assault.

These individuals had served their prison sentences in Germany before being cleared for repatriation.

Balcad emphasized that there were no Somali nationals in Germany who were legally residing there or without criminal charges who would be sent back to Somalia.

According to Balcad, the Somali and German governments had agreed to repatriate 20 individuals who had completed their prison sentences.

This number, he pointed out, is very small compared to the estimated 80,000 Somalis living in Germany.

In response to questions about how Somalia would handle the return of individuals convicted of serious crimes like murder and rape, Balcad clarified that once individuals have completed their sentences and served their punishment, there would be no further legal reason to penalize them.

However, he added that the Somali government would conduct its own investigations to verify the identities of the individuals being repatriated and to confirm whether they had committed the crimes they were convicted of in Germany.

Balcad also mentioned the possibility that some individuals might falsely claim Somali nationality when they arrive in Europe, as some neighboring countries have reported cases where their citizens identified as Somali nationals upon arrival in Germany or other European countries.

This development follows a recent visit by Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to Germany, where he met with Chancellor Olaf Scholz to discuss various matters, including the repatriation of Somali nationals.

The discussions have sparked significant debate on social media, with some circulating misinformation about the nature of the talks.

The repatriation of Somali nationals from Germany is part of ongoing efforts between the two countries to address issues of immigration, crime, and international cooperation.

However, the matter has raised concerns among Somali citizens and officials alike, leading to discussions about the impact on both countries’ relations and the future of Somali nationals abroad.