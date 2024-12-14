The Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation of the Federal Government of Somalia, Hon. Fardowsa Osman Egal, and her delegation participated in the ICAO Security Week conference in Muscat, Oman.

On the sidelines of the conference, Minister met with the Minister of Transport, Communications, and Technology of the Sultanate of Oman, Eng. Hamood Said Al Mawaali.

The two ministers discussed the strong relationship and brotherhood between Somalia and Oman in the fields of transport and civil aviation.

Discussions also revolve around the completion of the Somalia-Oman air agreement, with a focus on creating new opportunities in trade, tourism, and investment.

They also emphasized the importance of strengthening the ties between the two countries.

Minister Fardowsa highlighted investment opportunities in Somalia, not only in transport and aviation but also in critical infrastructure sectors such as roads, ports, and other areas of mutual benefit.

Furthermore, the Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation of Somalia extended an invitation to Eng. Al Mawaali, Minister of Transport of Oman, to visit Somalia later this month, which was warmly accepted.

The meeting also delved into opportunities for technical cooperation in key areas of civil aviation, including capacity building, aviation security, safety, and air navigation services.

Finally, Minister Fardowsa expressed her gratitude to the Sultanate of Oman for the warm welcome extended to her and her delegation during the ICAO Security Week event, emphasizing the importance of this occasion for advancing global aviation security. This participation marks another step toward strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing mutually beneficial cooperation between Somalia and Oman.