The Commissioner of the Somali Disaster Management Agency, Mohamed Moalim Abdulle on Friday held a meeting with the Head of the USAID office in Somalia, Catie Lott.

The meeting discussed strengthening the cooperation between SODMA and USAID on the U.S funded projects.

Discussions also focused on ways to successfully implement the food assistance program, a project funded by the U.S. government, particularly through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), along with other important topics

Commissioner Abdulle expressed gratitude to the U.S. government and USAID for their ongoing support in state-building, development, and humanitarian efforts, which have long stood alongside the Somali people.

Ms. Lott pledged the unwavering commitment by the USAID to continue supporting Somalia in its efforts to Nation building.

The head of the USAID also underscored the USAID’s resolve to continue helping the Somali people are grappling with various challenges including drought and climate change.