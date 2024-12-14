In a meeting on Friday, the United Nations Security Council approved a resolution to extend the sanctions against Al-Shabaab until February 28, 2025.

The resolution, proposed by the United Kingdom, was passed overwhelmingly by the 15-member council.

The council members stated that the sanctions aim to prevent the illegal import of weapons, ban the export of charcoal, which funds Al-Shabaab, and halt the production of explosives.

These sanctions come as the African Union’s ATMIS mission in Somalia comes to an end this month, with a new mission involving Egypt set to begin in January 2025.

Somalia has been facing insecurity for many years, with the greatest threats coming from Al-Shabaab and ISIS.

Since 2007, Al-Shabaab has been waging conflict with the Somali government and the African Union forces, and the group still controls large areas of territory.