The Ministry of Information, Culture, and Tourism of the Federal Government of Somalia has launched a two-day training workshop aimed at enhancing ethical media reporting during national elections.

The training, which brought together 25 journalists from both private and public media outlets, was officially opened by the Minister of Information, Culture, and Tourism, Daud Aweis Jama.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Minister Daud Aweis emphasized the importance of strengthening the role of the media in election coverage.

He highlighted that media institutions must base their reporting on public trust, accuracy, transparency, and impartiality, particularly during sensitive political periods.

“The media plays a vital role in guiding the public and maintaining peace in the country, especially at a time when the government is combating extremist groups and preparing for democratic processes that allow citizens to choose their leaders,” Minister Aweis stated.

He encouraged journalists to carry out their responsibilities with a strong sense of professionalism and national duty.

The Director General of the Ministry, Mr. Abdullahi Hayir Ducaale, also addressed the participants and elaborated on the goals of the training.

He noted that the program is supported by the United Nations Office in Somalia and focuses on promoting ethical standards in election-related reporting.

“The primary objective of this training is to equip journalists with the skills and knowledge necessary to report fairly and responsibly during elections,” he said. “This includes understanding their role in fostering public awareness, supporting democratic values, and contributing to a peaceful electoral process.”

The workshop features expert trainers specialized in journalism and media ethics and will provide practical insights into best practices for covering elections.

The initiative reflects the Ministry’s ongoing commitment to building the capacity of Somali journalists and ensuring responsible journalism during critical national events.

The training will run for two days in Mogadishu and is part of a broader effort to professionalize the media sector and enhance its contribution to Somalia’s democratic development.