Somalia’s Puntland State President Said Abdullahi Deni, today officially presided over the graduation ceremony of the 4th batch of the Puntland Maritime Police Force (PMPF) special forces in Bosaso town.

He was accompanied by the First Deputy Speaker of the Puntland House of Representatives, Mohamed Baari Shire, along with senior government officials and dignitaries.

During his keynote address, President Deni commended the newly graduated forces and encouraged them to play a crucial role in ongoing counter-terrorism operations, specifically targeting ISIS militants entrenched in the Cal Miskaad mountain range in Bari region.

He highlighted the importance of maintaining security and stability in Puntland and praised the commitment of the PMPF in safeguarding the region’s coastlines and inland territories.

The President extended his sincere gratitude to the United Arab Emirates for its longstanding support in training, equipping, and mentoring the PMPF.

He acknowledged the UAE’s pivotal role in the development of Puntland’s security capabilities, emphasizing the strong and ongoing partnership between the two sides.

The event was attended by various government institutions, including members of Puntland’s legislative and executive branches, PMPF Commander General Abdirabi Abdisaid, PMPF Deputy Director Mahmoud Salaal Omar, Director General of the Presidency, officials from Bari regional administration and Bosaso district, presidential advisors, and other distinguished guests.

The graduation marks a significant milestone in Puntland’s continued efforts to strengthen its security sector and combat threats posed by extremist groups like the ISIS.