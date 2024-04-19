Somalia and China discuss deepening bilateral Cooperation

Mogadishu, April 17, 2024 — The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Amb. Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, received on Wednesday in his office at the Ministry in the capital, Mogadishu, the Chargé d’Affairs of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China to the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mr. Chen Wendi, on a courtesy visit.

The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and expanding areas of cooperation and joint coordination for mutual benefit.

The discussion highlighted the long-term relationship between Somalia and China and emphasized the potential for increased collaboration in various sectors.

Both sides expressed their commitment to nurturing and advancing their partnership to address regional and international challenges together.

Somalia and China maintain good diplomatic relations that have spanned for dozens of years.

China supports Somalia in different areas including security, economy and national development and has been involved in activities aimed revitalising critical institutional growth in the East African Nation reeling from decades of civil war that has stagnated development and crippled essential sectors.

