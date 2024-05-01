Ibrahim Kalin, the Director of Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization, is currently in Mogadishu to hold key discussions aimed at enhancing security and economic cooperation between Turkey and Somalia.

This visit follows closely on the heels of a Turkish Naval ship’s arrival at the Port of Mogadishu, underscoring the growing partnership between the two nations in their joint efforts to combat security threats posed by Al-Shabaab and other terrorist organizations operating in the region.

The Turkish delegation received a warm welcome from top federal government officials at the Aden Adde airport, setting the stage for high-level discussions and engagements throughout their stay in Mogadishu.

Among the prominent topics on the agenda are strategies to enhance cooperation between the intelligence agencies of both countries and the exploration of avenues for robust economic collaboration between Turkey and Somalia.

With a strong emphasis on fostering increased trade, investment, and development partnerships, the discussions reflect a broader commitment to strengthening bilateral relations beyond the realms of security cooperation alone.

This visit by Turkish National Intelligence Director Ibrahim Kalin is part of a series of diplomatic engagements between the two nations, with an upcoming visit expected from Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in the coming days.

