SODMA commissioner meets Turkish institutions to enhance humanitarian aid and bolster emergency relief assistance

The Commissioner of the Somali National Disaster Management Agency Mahamuud Moalim Abdulle and Ambassador Alper Aktas, Turkish ambassador to Somalia have on Thursday met with the heads of Turkish institutions Diyanet Foundation International and Red Crescent in Mogadishu .

They discussed enhancing previous projects such as providing emergency vehicles and supporting Somali farmers.

Enhancing staff capacity of the Somali Disaster agency was also prominently covered in the meeting.

The parties also recognized the need for increasing humanitarian assistance during the spring (Gu’) rainy season and potential risks of floods, with Turkish agencies making donations through the knowledge and awareness of the Government of Somalia.

Turkey, a critical partner to Somalia has over the years been involved in philanthropic and humanitarian assistance to Somalia in its quest aimed at helping the Somali people overcome the vagaries of the natural calamities including drought that have gripped and the Horn of Africa Nation causing massive displacement and decimation of crops and livestock.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

