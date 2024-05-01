The Commissioner of the Somali Disaster Management Agency Mahamuud Moallim and his deputy, Dr. Ahmed Abdi, welcomed representatives from the Government of Sweden, Sida, and the UNDP in Somalia who visited various facilities of SoDMA, including National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) and the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Center. Sweden inSomalia.

They discussed various issues including strengthening cooperation in the areas of disaster management, early risk warning, and emergency response.

Hassan Isse, the Director of the National Emergency Operations Center, briefed the delegation on the agency’s activities.

The officials commended SODMA for its ongoing efforts to alleviating the effects of the spring rains and other natural disasters in the country.

Commissioner Moalim expressed gratitude to the officials for their governments’ support to SODMA and highlighted the unwavering commitment by the agency to bolstering relief efforts for the Somali people affected by the diverse natural calamities in the country.

The Swedish government funded the construction of NEOC, and the Commissioner expressed gratitude for their support.

