On Tuesday ATMIS Burundi troops provided free medical care to IDPs in Jowhar town.

The exercise conducted by Burundi National Defence Forces (BNDF) medics benefited IDPs suffering from various ailments including water borne diseases.

The free medicamp is part of ATMIS’ initiative to strengthen relations between military and local communities through Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC).

Locals who benefitted from the exercise expressed gratitude to ATMIS for their unwavering support during times of need.

This is not the first time that ATMIS has extended support to the Somali people living in camps in Jowhar town, Hirshabelle State.

On the other hand, ATMIS Police kicked off a 5-day Training of Trainers (ToT) workshop in Baidoa, South West State, to train 14

Somali Police Force officers in First Aid and Emergency Procedures.

The programme aims to provide officers with critical skills to respond efficiently to emergencies and save lives.

LT. Farhiyo Ahmed Mohammed, representing the Bay regional Police commander, thanked ATMIS Police for this valuable initiative, emphasising its potential to substantially reduce preventable fatalities.

