ATMIS Ethiopian contingent in Diinsor, Bay region escort high profile peace delegation to address clan hostilities in the district

African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) Ethiopia’s National Defence Forces (ENDF) troops stationed at Diinsoor Forward Operating Base in Bay region escorted a high-level peace delegation to address clan conflict within the district.

Led by South West Minister of Security Hassan Abdiqadir, the delegation included Minister of Interior Government and Reconciliation Abdullahi Haji, Minister of Information Yusuf Abdifatah, Somali military Commander General Hassan Omar “Hassan Baidoa”, district representatives and community leaders.

On other hand, ATMIS Ethiopian Contingent Commander Brig. Gen. Besfat Fente Tegegn on Monday reopened a vital bridge in Garbahareey district destroyed by last year’s El Nino rains.

The bridge, linking Luug and Dolow regions in Jubaland’s Gedo region, was reconstructed by ATMIS ENDF troops at Garbahareey FOB.

Community elder Mohamed Ugaas Hashi and Garbaharey District Administrator Imman Adow Kaarshe thanked ATMIS troops for easing the movement of goods and services in the region.

Brig. Besfat praised the collaboration between ATMIS and local administration in addressing residents’ challenges.

