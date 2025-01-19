The Somali National Army, acting on intelligence from the public, successfully carried out an operation in the Bar-dhere area of the Hiraan region, where they seized a vehicle transporting military supplies intended for the terrorist group Al-Shabaab.

The 5th Division of the 27th Brigade displayed the seized ZakZuki vehicle and 13 AK-47 rifles that were found onboard. The operation, which took place on the outskirts of Bar-dhere, was a significant blow to Al-Shabaab’s logistics network in the region.

With detailed intelligence on the vehicle’s movements, the Somali National Army was able to successfully intercept the vehicle and capture the individual transporting the supplies.

Colonel Mahamud Hassan Ibrahim (Bakay), the commander of the 5th Division of the 27th Brigade, addressed the media in Baladweyn, praising the efforts of the Somali National Army.

He expressed his gratitude for their successful operation in apprehending the driver and seizing the weapons intended for Al-Shabaab. The operation highlights the continued efforts of the Somali National Army in disrupting the activities of terrorist groups and enhancing security in the region.