The Somali Police Coast Guard, in collaboration with the SANTA MARIA F-81 warship from the European Union’s Atalanta mission, successfully carried out a significant joint operation on Saturday in Somali waters aimed at enhancing maritime security and law enforcement.

The primary objective of the operation was to provide training for Somali coast guard personnel while improving their ability to enforce maritime laws and counter illegal activities at sea, particularly illegal fishing.

The operation took place in Somalia’s territorial waters and involved both long-range boats and aerial surveillance, working in coordination to cover the extensive coastline.

Photos released by the Somali Police Command highlighted the operation’s scale, showing coordinated efforts between boats and aircraft along the coastline, which spans over 3,300 kilometers, making it one of the longest in Africa.

According to a statement from the Somali Police, the Coast Guard is now better equipped to handle emergencies and combat illegal fishing, which has long been a major issue in the region, with foreign vessels often accused of exploiting Somali waters without permission.

Somalia has been making concerted efforts to protect its waters, especially as the country works towards enhancing its maritime security capabilities.

The government recently invested in training its naval forces to build a stronger and more independent maritime law enforcement presence.

This initiative is part of a broader effort by the Somali government to assert greater control over its exclusive economic zone, safeguard its marine resources, and address the growing challenges posed by illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

The partnership with the European Union’s Atalanta mission, which focuses on security and counter-piracy operations in the Horn of Africa, is seen as an important step in strengthening Somalia’s naval capabilities.

The EU has been providing training, resources, and operational support to help Somalia build a more effective maritime security force capable of safeguarding its coastline.

The Somali government has committed to continuing these efforts in the coming months, aiming to build the capacity of its coast guard and naval forces while tackling the threat posed by illegal activities in its waters.

The success of today’s operation demonstrates the progress Somalia is making in securing its maritime borders and strengthening its capacity for sustainable maritime governance.

As the Somali coast guard continues to receive training and support, the country is hopeful that these efforts will lead to long-term improvements in maritime security, benefitting local communities, fisheries, and national sovereignty.