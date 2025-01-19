The Minister of the Ministry of Family Affairs and Human Rights Development of Somalia, Ambassador Khadija Mohamed Al-Makhzoumi, held a consultative meeting with various civil society organizations in Somalia.

The meeting, which served both as an introduction and consultation, was attended by the Minister, along with the State Minister of the Ministry of Family Affairs and Human Rights Development, Mohamed Osman Nastaro, the Director General of the Ministry, Mr. Mohamed Bashir Omar, and other ministry officials.

Representatives of the civil society organizations who spoke at the meeting first expressed their gratitude for the invitation and the opportunity to engage in dialogue.

They welcomed the appointment of the new Minister and pledged to work closely and tirelessly with the Ministry.

In her speech, Minister Khadija Mohamed Al-Makhzoumi thanked the civil society representatives for their warm reception and valuable suggestions. She provided an overview of the Ministry’s key priorities, including strengthening the protection of human rights in Somalia and encouraging women’s empowerment, particularly in relation to important national roles such as leadership positions and upcoming elections.

This meeting is part of a series of consultative gatherings that Minister Khadija Mohamed Al-Makhzoumi is holding with various sectors of Somali society, following a previous session with Somali women.