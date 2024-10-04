The Somali National Army (SNA) has intensified its military campaign against the militant group Al-Shabaab, carrying out a series of major operations in several regions, according to First Lt. Sheikh Abukar Mohamed, spokesman for the Ministry of Defence.

In a press conference held in Mogadishu on Thursday, the spokesman highlighted the scale and success of coordinated offensives involving the SNA, the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA), and local forces.

A significant operation was conducted in Burfule, a village located in the No50 area of Lower Shabelle. There, the October 14 Brigade dealt a heavy blow to Al-Shabaab forces, inflicting considerable losses. The operation is part of a broader strategy aimed at driving Al-Shabaab out of key regions where the militant group has long been a destabilizing force.

The spokesman emphasized that the SNA’s efforts have been concentrated on regions ranging from Bay and Gedo to Middle Shabelle and Galgaduud, areas where Al-Shabaab has been conducting terror activities, harassing local residents, and hiding in remote, forested zones. The goal is to dismantle the group’s network and eliminate its influence over these regions, which are critical to ensuring long-term stability in Somalia.

In another major operation in Ali Heele, located in the Galgaduud region, Brigade 77 successfully neutralized 10 Al-Shabaab militants and destroyed a vehicle used by the group. First Lt. Sheikh Abukar noted that this victory is part of a string of recent successes in the battle against Al-Shabaab. Additionally, in the Jowhar-Awdheegle corridor in Lower Shabelle, national forces launched a coordinated attack on militants, delivering a decisive defeat to the group and further weakening its stronghold.

The ongoing military pressure has also led to a growing number of Al-Shabaab defections. According to the spokesman, several members of the militant group have surrendered to the Somali National Army in recent days, driven by internal discontent and the relentless offensives conducted by government forces.

The Ministry of Defence views these defections as a clear sign that Al-Shabaab is weakening under the sustained pressure, and officials are optimistic that the group’s ability to wage terror across Somalia is being significantly diminished.

The SNA, with the support of international partners, is committed to continuing its offensive against Al-Shabaab until the group is entirely eradicated from Somalia. The military’s operations have shown growing success in not only defeating Al-Shabaab on the battlefield but also in reclaiming territories and restoring peace and stability to areas that have long suffered under the group’s control.

The series of coordinated offensives underscores the Somali government’s determination to bring an end to Al-Shabaab’s reign of terror and to secure a future of peace and security for all Somali citizens.

The Ministry of Defence has reiterated its commitment to continuing these operations with full force, alongside local forces and intelligence agencies, until Al-Shabaab is completely dismantled and its threat to Somalia is eliminated.