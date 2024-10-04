United Nations, New York — Somalia’s ForeignAffairs Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi on Thursday criticised Ethiopia’s interference in Somali affairs “annexation” efforts in his speech at the United Nations Security Council,

Fiqi reported the UN Security Council three illegal arms shipments linked to Ethiopia intercepted in violation of the UN Resolution 2713 stressing that Ethiopia’s interference is undermining peace in the region “These weapons, destined for non-state actors, fuel conflict and empower extremist groups like al-Shabaab and ISIS.” Fiqi said.

Somalia’s top diplomat accused Ethiopia of using counterterrorism as a pretext to meddle in Somali affairs and annex territory.

“The claim that Ethiopia is in Somalia to fight terrorism is nothing more than a veil for their true intention—occupation and annexation,” said Fiqi.

He called on the international community to call against what he says Ethiopia’s ” violation of international law and a threat to regional stability.

On local issues he pointed out Somali government’s focus on electoral reforms, constitutional amendments, and intensified military operations against terrorist groups.

“We are committed to establishing a one-person, one-vote system,” he declared, underscoring Somalia’s determination to build a fair and credible electoral process” said Fiqi.

Fiqi noted that Somali forces had made significant strides in the war on terror pushing back against al-Shabaab and ISIS and liberating numerous areas previously controlled by the insurgents.