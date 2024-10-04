Acting UN envoy for Somalia, James Swan, has called on the international community to ramp up financial assistance to address the worsening humanitarian situation in Somalia. In an address to the UN Security Council, Swan emphasized the impact of climate shocks, conflict, disease, and widespread poverty, which continue to affect millions across the Horn of Africa nation.

Swan urged global donors to increase their contributions to the $1.6 billion 2024 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan, noting that it is currently only 37% funded. “I call for further support to the $1.6 billion plan,” he said, stressing that additional funding is crucial to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Somalia.

Swan also lauded diplomatic efforts by Türkiye in addressing tensions between Somalia and Ethiopia over a contentious agreement regarding access to the Red Sea, which Ethiopia signed with Somaliland, the self-declared breakaway region of Somalia.

“I commend partners’ mediation efforts, including talks hosted by Türkiye in Ankara during July and August,” he said, referring to Türkiye’s role in facilitating discussions between the parties. Swan urged Ethiopia and Somalia to engage in good-faith diplomatic talks and refrain from any actions that could escalate tensions. “This is essential given the possible negative ramifications for stability in the region,” he added, highlighting the potential impact on Somalia’s security, particularly in the context of the post-ATMIS transition, the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia.

Somalia’s ongoing battle with terrorism, particularly from the al-Shabaab and Daesh/ISIS groups, remains a central concern for the country’s security. Swan highlighted the continuous disregard for civilian life shown by al-Shabaab, pointing to its use of improvised explosive devices, indirect fire on population centers, and suicide attacks. He specifically condemned the August 2 attack on Mogadishu’s Lido Beach, which killed and injured numerous civilians.

Swan echoed the UN Secretary-General’s condemnation of such acts of terror and reiterated the United Nations’ commitment to supporting the Somali government in its fight against terrorism. He also expressed concern over the increased activities of the Islamic State affiliate in Somalia, particularly its growing presence in the northern part of the country.

Since 2007, al-Shabaab has waged an insurgency against the Somali government and international forces, including the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS). The group has intensified its attacks since President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud declared an “all-out war” against al-Shabaab in a bid to regain control of key territories across Somalia.

The tensions Swan referenced stem from a recent agreement between Ethiopia and Somaliland regarding access to the Red Sea. Somaliland, which declared independence from Somalia in 1991 but remains unrecognized internationally, has long sought greater control over its own affairs. The agreement between Ethiopia and Somaliland, signed without consultation with the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS), has heightened diplomatic tensions in the region.

Somalia views the deal as a violation of its territorial sovereignty and has pushed back against any international agreements made without the involvement of the central government in Mogadishu. The controversy has sparked concern that the deal could destabilize the region and exacerbate long-standing tensions between Somalia and its neighbours, particularly Ethiopia.