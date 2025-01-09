On Wednesday, the Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs, and Reconciliation of Somalia, Mr. Ali Yusuf Hosh, presided over the official handover ceremony of the leadership of the National Commission for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (NCRI).

The ceremony marked the transition of leadership from Ms. Safia Hassan Mohamed to Mr. Ahmed Hussen Elmi, a key moment in the agency’s ongoing efforts to address the needs of refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Somalia.

During the handover, Minister Hosh thanked Ms. Mohamed for her dedicated service in leading the NCRI, particularly her efforts to advocate for the rights and welfare of vulnerable populations affected by displacement.

Under her leadership, the NCRI made significant strides in coordinating humanitarian responses, securing resources, and advancing policy reforms aimed at improving the living conditions of refugees and IDPs.

Mr. Ahmed Hussen Elmi, the new chairperson of NCRI, brings extensive experience in humanitarian affairs and policy implementation.

Minister Hosh expressed confidence in Mr. Elmi’s leadership, emphasizing his ability to lead the commission in addressing the growing challenges of displacement in Somalia.

The Minister also stressed the importance of continuing efforts to provide sustainable solutions for refugees and IDPs, including improving access to basic services, enhancing livelihood opportunities, and promoting durable solutions for returnees.

The event highlighted the critical role of the NCRI in Somalia’s broader efforts to address displacement caused by conflict, drought, and other environmental factors.

The Commission is central to coordinating with international partners, the United Nations, and various NGOs to provide humanitarian aid and ensure the protection and rights of displaced persons across the country.

In his remarks, Minister Hosh reaffirmed the Somali government’s commitment to strengthening the country’s response to displacement, noting that the new leadership at NCRI would play a pivotal role in implementing national strategies to reduce displacement and support sustainable reintegration efforts.

The handover ceremony was attended by senior government officials, humanitarian organizations, and representatives from international agencies working on refugee and IDP issues in Somalia.

Both Ms. Mohamed and Mr. Elmi expressed their commitment to working together to further the mission of the NCRI and improve the lives of those affected by displacement in Somalia.