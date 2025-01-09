Ambassador Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, the Foreign Minister of Somalia, recently visited the Somali Embassy in Kampala during his trip to Uganda for the African Union Summit on CAADP.

Accompanied by Permanent Secretary Hamza Adan Haadoow, the Minister was warmly received by Somalia’s Ambassador to Uganda, Amb. Fardowsa Mohamed Kanyare, along with embassy staff.

The visit underscored the Somali government’s commitment to strengthening its international relationships and providing support to the Somali diaspora in Uganda.

Minister Fiqi highlighted the embassy’s essential role as a key liaison for Somalis abroad and commended the professionalism and dedication of the embassy staff in advancing Somalia’s diplomatic priorities.

He praised Ambassador Fardowsa for her exemplary leadership and significant contributions since her appointment, reinforcing the embassy’s critical role in promoting Somalia’s national interests.

A central focus of the visit was enhancing service delivery to Somali citizens and members of the diaspora in Uganda. The Minister outlined plans to streamline consular services, improve communication, and support initiatives in education, business, and cultural engagement.

These efforts align with Somalia’s broader vision to empower its diaspora community and facilitate their meaningful contribution to both the host nation and Somalia’s ongoing development.

Permanent Secretary Hamza Haadoow encouraged the embassy staff, emphasizing their key role in upholding Somalia’s positive international image.

He reassured them of the Ministry’s unwavering support in addressing the needs of the community, ensuring efficient service delivery, and strengthening global diplomatic relations.