The Director General of the Somali Immigration and Nationality Agency, Mr. Mustafa Dhuxulow, held a productive meeting with the U.S. Ambassador to Somalia, Mr. Richard H. Riley, to discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation between the two nations in managing immigration, countering illegal migration, and improving border security.

The meeting, which took place on Wednesday, also addressed key areas of collaboration in capacity building and institutional development.

Accompanied by senior officials from the agency, Mr. Dhuhulow expressed his appreciation for the ongoing support from the U.S. government, particularly in the development of critical infrastructure and technological systems within the immigration agency. He emphasized the positive impact of this assistance in modernizing the agency’s operations, improving border control mechanisms, and enhancing the efficiency of visa and immigration services. Mr. Dhuxulow also underscored the need for continued support in strengthening Somalia’s immigration framework and combating the growing issue of illegal migration in the Horn of Africa region.

Ambassador Riley reaffirmed the U.S. government’s commitment to supporting the Somali Immigration and Nationality Agency and highlighted the shared importance of addressing global migration challenges. He further emphasized the U.S. government’s dedication to enhancing the exchange of technical expertise, improving immigration management systems, and facilitating capacity-building programs for Somali immigration officials.

The discussions also touched on the importance of fostering regional collaboration, with both parties acknowledging the crucial role of international partnerships in strengthening border management and reducing irregular migration flows.

The U.S. Ambassador noted that the U.S. will continue to assist in the development of training programs, the provision of advanced technology, and the establishment of more robust immigration policies.

The meeting concluded with both parties agreeing to explore additional avenues for cooperation and to prioritize joint efforts aimed at improving the immigration sector in Somalia. Both the Somali and U.S. governments expressed their shared goal of ensuring secure borders, enhancing legal migration pathways, and preventing illegal migration across the region.

This collaboration marks a significant step toward addressing the complex migration challenges facing Somalia and the broader Horn of Africa region, with both countries reaffirming their mutual commitment to sustainable immigration reform.