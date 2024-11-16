Hargeisa, Dalsan Media – On Friday evening, it was announced that Ahmed Mohamed Mohamoud “Siilaanyo,” the fourth president of the self-declared Republic of Somaliland, had passed away in Hargeisa after a prolonged illness.

Born in 1938, Siilaanyo led Somaliland for 7 years – (2010 – 2017) – and played a prominent role in Somali politics. Before joining the Somali National Movement (SNM) in the late 1980s, he served in Somalia’s central government. His tenure in SNM was pivotal during a period that laid the groundwork for the region now recognised as Somaliland.

The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia issued a statement expressing his condolences: “Innaa lillaahi wa innaa ileyhi raajicuun. I offer my deepest sympathies to the family, relatives, and all Somalis on the loss of the former President of Somaliland, Ahmed Mohamed Mohamoud (Siilaanyo), who passed away tonight in Hargeisa. President Siilaanyo’s enduring contributions to the nation’s state-building efforts remain unforgettable, particularly his dedication to restoring unity and facilitating discussions between Somaliland and the Federal Government of Somalia.”

Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre echoed these sentiments, paying homage to Siilaanyo as an instrumental figure in promoting peace. “President Siilaanyo played a crucial role in governance, reconciliation, and the democratisation process of Somaliland after the civil conflict. His leadership was central to initiating the dialogue between Somalia’s federal government and Somaliland,” noted the Prime Minister, extending his condolences to Siilaanyo’s family.

The passing of Siilaanyo has prompted widespread tributes from Somali political leaders, who have underscored his legacy as a statesman committed to peace, stability, and unity in the region.

Abubakar Mohamed