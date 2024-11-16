Mogadishu, Dalsan Media – In a significant operation, the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) has apprehended two key operatives who were central to the logistical and medical support network for the Alqaeda affiliate group of Al-Shabaab.

According to a statement released by NISA, on Saturday, the first suspect, Kooshin Mahamud Ahmed, was arrested for his role in overseeing medical facilities in Mogadishu that treated insurgents wounded in combat. He was responsible for coordinating the transfer of injured members to designated treatment centers, ensuring they received care that facilitated their return to the battlefield.

The second individual, Keyse Farah Hassan, also known by the alias Ahmed Yare, managed the treatment of insurgent patients in the Jilib district, in southern region of Middle Juba. Keyse was responsible for providing medical care to insurgent fighters in the region, overseeing a network that ensured militants had access to continuous healthcare. Additionally, the statement revealed that Keyse is the nephew of Hussein Fidow, the organisation’s political leader, further elevating the significance of his role within the group.

NISA’s statement underscores that the operation is part of the agency’s broader efforts to dismantle the support systems that sustain insurgent activities, particularly those that endanger civilians. The agency reiterated its commitment to eliminating all forms of extremist activity in Somalia and vowed to continue targeting the networks that enable these groups to operate.

The statement concludes by reaffirming NISA’s determination to disrupt extremist operations and ensure the safety and security of Somali citizens.