Galgaduud, Dalsan Media: – In the early hours of this morning, the city of Caabudwaaq was the scene of a major police operation aimed at detaining Ethiopian nationals, with a particular focus on individuals from the Oromo ethnic group.

Footage and images widely shared on social media platforms depicted hundreds of Oromo individuals gathered along the streets, many of whom were promptly taken into custody. The swift nature of these detentions has drawn significant attention.

Local sources have reported that this operation followed a series of complaints from residents who alleged that certain Oromo groups had become increasingly involved in activities disrupting the local community. Chief among the grievances were reports of excessive begging in residential areas and the collection of scrap metal, which has caused significant inconvenience to the public.

Police authorities have stated that this operation is part of an ongoing strategy to reinforce security in Caabudwaaq. They underscored their intention to press on with measures aimed at clamping down on any individuals or groups posing a threat to public safety.

The operation has been met with strong approval from local residents, who have described it as a necessary step towards ensuring community safety and stabilising the living environment in Caabudwaaq. Nonetheless, there have been appeals for the authorities to manage the situation with restraint, emphasising the importance of respecting human rights throughout the process.

Abubakar Mohamed