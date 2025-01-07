The Director-General of the Somali Immigration and Citizenship Authority, Mr. Mustafe Sheekh Dhuhulow, held a productive meeting at his office with diplomats from the Indian Embassy in Nairobi, Kenya.

The discussions centered around improving visa access for Somali citizens, particularly for those traveling to India for medical purposes.

During the meeting, Mr. Dhuhulow and the diplomats explored ways to streamline the visa application process to better accommodate the needs of Somali nationals, who frequently travel to India for medical treatment.

This initiative comes as part of the Somali government’s ongoing efforts to enhance bilateral relations with India and facilitate smoother travel for its citizens, especially those in need of medical care.

A key focus of the meeting was the update provided by the diplomats regarding the establishment of a new visa issuance office in Mogadishu. The new office is set to serve Somali nationals, enabling them to apply for Indian visas without the need to travel abroad.

This move is expected to significantly ease the visa application process for Somali citizens and reduce the logistical challenges associated with seeking medical treatment in India.

The Indian diplomats also highlighted the progress made in setting up the office, which is part of a broader strategy to improve consular services for Somali citizens.

Once operational, the office will not only issue visas but also provide other consular services, enhancing India’s diplomatic footprint in Somalia and supporting Somali citizens in their travel needs.

Dhuhulow expressed his appreciation for India’s continued support in facilitating medical travel for Somali citizens and thanked the diplomats for their efforts in establishing the new office.

He reiterated the importance of strong diplomatic and trade relations between Somalia and India, emphasizing the potential benefits of increased cooperation in areas such as healthcare, trade, and tourism.

The establishment of the new visa office in Mogadishu is seen as a positive step towards strengthening the relationship between the two nations and making it easier for Somali citizens to access medical services in India.

It also represents a commitment by both countries to enhancing diplomatic ties and providing efficient services to their respective citizens.

As the Somali government continues to work on improving administrative processes and building stronger international partnerships, the opening of this new consular office will play a crucial role in facilitating travel for Somali nationals, especially those seeking life-saving medical treatment in India. The move is also expected to foster deeper ties between Somalia and India, benefiting both nations in the long term.